Dr. L. Vern Hoyt
Dr. L. Vern Hoyt

Taylors - Dr. L. Vern Hoyt, 83, passed away October 7, 2020.

Congratulations, Dad, you have finally exceeded your doctorate degree. Well done thou good and faithful servant!

A native of Sturgis, Michigan, Dr. Hoyt was the son of the late Dick and Myrtle Hoyt. A U.S. Army veteran, he worked as a school administrator in Michigan and North Carolina before becoming a proud member of the team at Bob Jones University Press. Dr. Hoyt was a member of Trinity Bible Church.

Surviving are his wife of sixty years, Marlean Hoyt of the home; one son, Jeff Hoyt (Dorcas) of Moore; two daughters, Jodi Retherford (John) of Lyman and Cathi Griffith of Greenville; two brothers, Carl and Jim Hoyt (Mary) both of California; two sisters, Mary MacPherson of North Carolina and Jane Sherburn (Ivan) of Illinois; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by one daughter, Cheryl Horn.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Trinity Bible Church, 205 N Suber Road, Greer, SC 29651, conducted by Dr. Greg Mazak. Private burial services will be held at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC with military honors.

Visitation will be held prior to the service, 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

The family respectfully requests memorials be made to The Wilds Christian Camp, 3201 Rutherford Rd, Taylors, SC 29687.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.






Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:30 - 11:45 AM
Trinity Bible Church
OCT
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Trinity Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
