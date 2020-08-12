1/
Lala Freeman
Lala Freeman

Easley - Lala E. Freeman

Easley, SC

Ms. Lala E. Freeman, 106, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Born in Easley, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Barney and Nannie Wyatt Freeman.

Lala was a graduate of Easley High School in 1931 and retired as a seamstress from Piedmont Industries. She was a Life-Long member of Fairview United Methodist Church where she served as pianist, choir member, Sunday School teacher, and Financial Secretary for over 50 years.

Lala loved gardening, sewing, quilting, and crocheting.

Surviving are three nieces, Amy S. Jenkins, Beth F. Miller both of Piedmont, and Elaine Freeman of Greer; six nephews, Jerry D. Searcy of Fayetteville, GA, Mack F. Searcy of Summerville, Ben Earle of Dallas, NC, Billy Earle, Patrick Earle both of Hartsville, SC, and David Earle of McBee, SC; seven great-nieces; 10 great-nephews; and numerous great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ms. Freeman was predeceased by three brothers, Frank Freeman, Walter Freeman, and Malcombe Freeman; four sisters, Fanney Net Powell, Lucille F. Searcy, Janie Sue Freeman, and Sara Bess Earle; and a niece, Lynn F. Hammond.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Fairview United Methodist Church with burial to follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM until 10:50 AM, August 15, 2020 at the church

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church, 200 E. Church Rd, Easley, SC 29642 or to the Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
