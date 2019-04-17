Services
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
(864) 878-6371
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Andrew United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Andrew United Methodist Church
Easley - Anne entered into eternal rest April 14th. She was 81 years young, and is survived by her two sons, Nathan Andrew & Robert Stephen, his wife, Michelle, and 6 grandchildren. Born in Simpsonville, to her parents Bob & Ruth Burdette (deceased), she resided in Easley for the vast majority of her blessed life after early years in Johnson City, TN during WWII. Upon graduation from Easley High School, she proudly completed degrees from Clemson & Appalachian State Universities. She worked several years teaching Science in both Rock Hill & Easley, prior to retiring from R.C. Edwards Junior High School after a 30+ year tenure as Head Guidance Counselor.

In addition to her distinguished career as a teacher and counselor, she was a longtime, active member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, Alpha Delta Kappa sorority, and the Red Hat Society.

She will be lovingly remembered as a dedicated Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Educator, Counselor, Thinker, Humorist, Adventurer, Friend-to-All, and remarkable Servant of her King, Jesus Christ.

A memorial service will be held on Friday April 19, 2019, at 3 p.m. at St. Andrew United Methodist Church with Reverend Jeff Childress officiating. The family will receive friends prior from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the church.

Donations to Home With a Heart Ministry are requested, in lieu of floral memorials.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Keith family in making arrangements. (864) 878-6371
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 17, 2019
