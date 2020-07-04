Lamar Uptagrafft



Simpsonville - Cyril Lamar Uptagrafft, 79, husband of Dianna Kay Provance Uptagrafft for 16 years, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020.



Mr. Uptagrafft was born in Pensacola, FL to the late Johnny Washington Uptagrafft and Maggie Mae Stone Uptagrafft. Lamar retired from Union Carbide-Kemet Electronics. He was a devoted member of Taylors Church of Christ and served as a Deacon at several congregations.



Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four daughters, Laura Hammond (Wayne), Deborah West, Sandra Ballew (Kee), and Sherri Harris (Jeff); a son, John Richard Hooper; two brothers, LaVone Uptagrafft (Jane) and Herbert Uptagrafft; a sister in-law, Fonda Uptagrafft; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia Windsor Uptagrafft; a daughter, Dionna Marie Hooper; and a brother, Howard Uptagrafft.



A Going Home Celebration will be 1:30 pm Monday at Fletcher Funeral Service, 1218 North Main Street, Fountain Inn, S.C. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park.



The family would like to thank all of their loving family, Christian family and friends for the many expressions of love, support, and prayers that lifted up to our Heavenly Father, on their behalf.



The family would like to express their caring gratitude to the Interim Hospice staff, the rehabilitation staff and the medical staff who took tender, compassionate care of Lamar.



Memorial may be made to: Taylors Church of Christ/African Mission, PO Box 506, Taylors, SC 29687 or to Trijillo Christian School, PO Box 606, Hiram, GA, 30141.









