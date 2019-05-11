|
Lana Louise Griffith
Lenoir City, TN - Lana Louise Griffith, age 38, of Lenoir City, TN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 9, 2019 after an 18 month battle with Colorectal Cancer. Lana was born in Newark, OH to Carol Riales Jenkins and the late Terry Lee Jenkins. In addition to her father, Lana is preceded in death, by grandparents, Helen Maharg Jenkins, Lawrence Jenkins and Lenon Jacob Riales, Jr. In addition to her mother, Lana is survived by grandmother, Mildred Webb Riales; husband, Lane Griffith; daughters, Brooklyn, Reagan, Landry and Hannah Griffith; father and mother-in-law, Doug and Trish Griffith; brother-in-law, Ryan Griffith (son Kai); sister-in-law, Blair Begbie (husband Bryan and daughter Marley); uncles, Lenon Riales (wife Karen), Randy Riales, and Van Riales (wife Bobby Jean); special aunt, Judy Hardy (husband Jeff); cousins Rolynda Tassan (husband John and sons Cedric and Trac), Michael, Darby and Christopher Riales; and half-sister, Teresa Johnson.
Lana was a 1999 graduate of Licking County Christian Academy (OH) and 2003 graduate of Bob Jones University (SC). Lana was truly multi-talented, she enjoyed a quiet afternoon with her nose buried in an epic novel, sang like an angel, could tickle your taste buds, champion of useless trivia, but most of all was a loving wife, daughter and mother to her four beautiful girls whom will carry her legacy onward. Lana had an effervescent spirit that could not be suppressed even while facing an incurable illness. Lana's energy will continue to inspire those that loved her and will miss her dearly.
Lana's family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care she has received from her team of doctors and nurses at Tennessee Cancer (with special acknowledgement to James Wolfenbarger), Thompson Cancer and Dr. Grant Clark, East Tennessee Colon and Rectal Associates, Sarah Cannon Research, and Amedisys Hospice.
Lana's spirit will continue to touch lives. We as a family are pleased to honor Lana's wish that in lieu of funeral, her body be donated to provide medical and scientific research. Therefore in lieu of flowers, Lana requests donations be made to or the .
Family will receive friends Saturday, May 11 at First Baptist Church Lenoir City from 4pm-6pm with a celebration of life service to immediately follow.
Published in The Greenville News on May 11, 2019