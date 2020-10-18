1/
Rev. Landrum Reece
Rev. Landrum Reece

Williamston - Rev. Landrum Burton Reece, 85, husband of Gladys Hiott Simpson Reece, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.

He was twice married, first to the late Doris M. Reece.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Burton Luther and Nannie Elizabeth Johnson Reece. Beginning at a young age in 1958, he was called to the ministry and over the course of his life, Rev. Reece pastored numerous Baptist churches throughout the Upstate SC.

He is survived by daughters, Teresa Hanley and Donna Strickland (Rev. James Strickland); grandson, Christopher Hanley all of Anderson; and niece, Reatha Baldwin of Ninety Six.

He was predeceased by his sister, Juanita Hindman.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20, from 6:00 p.m. to 8 :00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. The service will be held Wednesday, October 21, at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Williamston. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 1300 Anderson Drive, Williamston, SC 29697.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
