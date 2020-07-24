Lane Harvey SmithSimpsonville - Lane Harvey Smith, 28, met his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 26, 2020.Lane was born in Greenville to Donna Harvey Estes and Don Smith. He was a member of Advent United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hockey, karaoke, disc golf, video games and spending time with family and friends. Lane had an energy that brightened the room and allowed him to effortlessly interact with others. He was passionate about social justice and equality for all. He had a thirst for knowledge and loved teaching. Lane was a 2010 graduate of Mauldin High School and an alumnus of the University of South Carolina (BA in history and anthropology) and the University of Georgia (MA in religious studies). He was in his third year of a PhD at UGA and served as a graduate assistant in the religious studies department.Surviving, in addition to his parents, is his cherished companion Margaret Bellinger Boylston; three brothers, Logan Smith (Maya), Corbin Estes (Jessica) and Harrison Estes; maternal grandparents, Ashley "Buddy" and Lenorah "Pompey" Harvey (known as Papa and Gangie to Lane); paternal grandparents, Larry and Martha Ann "Marti" Mauldin; and a niece, Harper Estes. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Brian Estes.A Celebration of Lane's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1st, 2020, at Advent United Methodist Church.Due to limited seating for compliance with current CDC guidelines, please register for attendance using the following link…