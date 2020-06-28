Lane Smith
Lane Smith

Simpsonville - Lane Harvey Smith, 28, met his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Lane was born in Greenville to Donna Harvey Estes and Don Smith.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, is his cherished companion Margaret Bellinger Boylston; three brothers, Logan Smith (Maya), Corbin Estes (Jessica) and Harrison Estes; maternal grandparents, Ashley "Buddy" and Lenorah "Pompey" Harvey (known as Papa and Gangie to Lane); paternal grandparents, Larry and Martha Ann "Marti" Mauldin; and a niece, Harper Estes. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Brian Estes.

Visitation will be 10:30 - 12 noon Tuesday at Fletcher Funeral Service.

Graveside services will be 1 o'clock Tuesday at Graceland East Memorial Park. A Celebration of Lane's Life will be held in July at Advent United Methodist Church.




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral Service
JUN
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Graceland East Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
