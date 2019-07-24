Lanier Livingston



Easley - Lanier Livingston, 91, husband of Ina Camlin Livingston, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.



Born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Herman Festus Livingston, Sr. and the late Ina Whetstone Livingston, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed reading, woodworking, and spending time with his family. Mr. Livingston proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering from Clemson University in 1949. He was an Associate County Agent for Clemson University's Extension Service and retired after thirty-three years of service. Mr. Livingston was a member of First Methodist Church in Easley.



Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of sixty-six years, are sons, Sid Livingston (Donna) of Wilmington, NC, Mike Livingston (Marcia) of Easley, and Don Livingston (Dana) of Plano TX; brothers, Marvin Livingston of Mt. Pleasant and Theron Livingston (Nancy) of North, SC; grandchildren, Ryan, Stephen (Shelby), John, and Meredith; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Herman Festus Livingston, Jr.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Robinson Memorial Gardens.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family. Published in The Greenville News on July 24, 2019