Services
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Robinson Memorial Gardens
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lanier Livingston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lanier Livingston


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lanier Livingston Obituary
Lanier Livingston

Easley - Lanier Livingston, 91, husband of Ina Camlin Livingston, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Herman Festus Livingston, Sr. and the late Ina Whetstone Livingston, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed reading, woodworking, and spending time with his family. Mr. Livingston proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering from Clemson University in 1949. He was an Associate County Agent for Clemson University's Extension Service and retired after thirty-three years of service. Mr. Livingston was a member of First Methodist Church in Easley.

Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of sixty-six years, are sons, Sid Livingston (Donna) of Wilmington, NC, Mike Livingston (Marcia) of Easley, and Don Livingston (Dana) of Plano TX; brothers, Marvin Livingston of Mt. Pleasant and Theron Livingston (Nancy) of North, SC; grandchildren, Ryan, Stephen (Shelby), John, and Meredith; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Herman Festus Livingston, Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
Download Now