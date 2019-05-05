|
Larkin Edward Coggins, Jr.
Taylors - Larkin Edward Coggins, Jr., 83, widower of Nell Coggins, died May 3, 2019.
He was a son of the late Larkin Edward Coggins, Sr., and Estelle (Timmons) Coggins.
Larkin was a member of Fountain of Life Church in Piedmont. He was a paint contractor.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda Lynn and Brenda Cooper, nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Steve Coggins.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown with a funeral service to follow in the Chapel, Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News on May 5, 2019