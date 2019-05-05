Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Larkin Edward Coggins, Jr.

Taylors - Larkin Edward Coggins, Jr., 83, widower of Nell Coggins, died May 3, 2019.

He was a son of the late Larkin Edward Coggins, Sr., and Estelle (Timmons) Coggins.

Larkin was a member of Fountain of Life Church in Piedmont. He was a paint contractor.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda Lynn and Brenda Cooper, nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Steve Coggins.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown with a funeral service to follow in the Chapel, Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 5, 2019
