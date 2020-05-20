Services
Greer - Larry Byrnes Copeland, 83, passed away on May 19, 2020.

He was born in Buffalo, SC, son of the late P.L. and Myrtle Liner Copeland, and was a graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. In 2007, Mr. Copeland was named S.C. Engineer of the Year. He actively served at Taylors First Baptist Church in many different capacities. Mr. Copeland served as a volunteer for Taylors Free Medical Clinic, United Way and many other charitable organizations. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served as an officer in the Transportation Corps.

Surviving are his wife, Nell Gardner Copeland of the home; three daughters, Jana Justice (Larry) of Townville, Donna Fowler (Joey) and Wendy Viney (Jeff) both of Greer; six grandchildren, Austin Trout, Cam Viney, Copeland Viney, Zoie Justice, Gardner Anne Viney and Hayden Justice and two nieces, Lynn Copeland of Union and Helen Carter (Billy) of Lexington.

Mr. Copeland was predeceased by one brother, Kenneth Copeland.

A private graveside service will be held at Taylors First Baptist Church cemetery conducted by Rev. Jerry Long and Rev. Clyde Wright.

Memorials may be made to the Taylors Free Medical Clinic, 400 West Poinsett Street, Taylors, SC 29687.

Published in The Greenville News from May 20 to May 21, 2020
