Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Larry Edward "Ed" Smith

Greenville - Larry Edward "Ed" Smith, 78, widower of Nancy Lynn Bost Smith, of Greenville, died Friday, June 28, 2019.

Born in Six Mile, he was a son of the late Larry W. and Faye Crenshaw Smith.

Ed was a member of Dunean Baptist Church and part of the family of Prince of Peace Catholic Church where his son serves as Pastor.

He is survived by a son, Father Christopher E. Smith of Taylors; a stepson, Robin Rainey of Anderson; two grandchildren, Chad Rainey of Travelers Rest and Corey Rainey of Anderson; a sister, Gail Jennings of Greenville; and a brother Charles Smith of Greenville.

In addition to his parents and loving wife, Ed was preceded in death by a stepson, Terry Rainey; and a brother, Woody Smith.

The funeral service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the visitation following. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Entombment will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Serenity Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dunean Baptist Church, 21 Allen St., Greenville, SC 29605, or Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1209 Brushy Creek Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 30, 2019
