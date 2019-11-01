Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Welcome Center, Berea First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Welcome Center, Berea First Baptist Church
Larry Elliott Blakely

Larry Elliott Blakely Obituary
Larry Elliott Blakely

Greenville - Larry Elliott Blakely, 77, of Greenville, entered Heaven's glory on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late J.W. and Edith Huff Blakely. He retired with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office as a Lieutenant after 47 years in law enforcement. Larry was also a faithful member of Berea First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jeanne Blakely; two sons, Joe Blakely (Angie), and Bruce Blakely (Leslie), both of Greenville; five grandchildren, Connor Godfrey (Cole), Christian Blakely, Tanner Blakely, Kendall Blakely, and Jackson Blakely; two great grandchildren, Atley Godfrey and Leslie Godfrey; and a brother, James Blakely (Teresa).

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 in the Welcome Center, Berea First Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Berea First Baptist Church, 529 Farrs Bridge Road, Greenville, SC 29611.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

