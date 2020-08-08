1/1
Larry Evans
Larry Evans

Greenville - Larry Dale Evans, 71, of Greenville, SC passed away August 6, 2020. Born in Greenville, SC he was the son of G.T and Willie Clara Evans. Larry was an electrician for more than thirty years, and a graduate of Parker High.

Survivors include his wife of the home Betty Evans, a daughter, Candice Amanda Hester, one step-son, Jeff Henry, and two grandchildren; Lilly Anna Hester, and Evan Scott Hester. Larry is also survived by two siblings; Danny Evans, and Jackie Lewis.

The family would like to thank Interim Hospice for the wonderful care shown to Mr. Evans.

Memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans Victims of Agent Orange at https://www.honorboundfoundation.org.

A graveside service will be held 4:00 PM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3-4:00 PM at the cemetery.

Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
