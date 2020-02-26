Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Gaston Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Gaston Cox Obituary
Larry Gaston Cox

Marietta, GA - Larry Gaston Cox, 72 of Marietta, Georgia (formerly from Greer, SC) passed away on February 7, 2020 at his residence.

He was the son of the late James Robert Cox and Rachel Gaston Cox of Reidville, SC.

He is survived by one son, Theodore Sheppard Cox (Leia) and two grandchildren: grandson Ari and granddaughter Lilly. He is also survived by his sister Karen Cox Jackson of Inman, SC and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother Lt. Col. James Robert Cox Jr.

The family held a private family memorial.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -