|
|
Larry Gaston Cox
Marietta, GA - Larry Gaston Cox, 72 of Marietta, Georgia (formerly from Greer, SC) passed away on February 7, 2020 at his residence.
He was the son of the late James Robert Cox and Rachel Gaston Cox of Reidville, SC.
He is survived by one son, Theodore Sheppard Cox (Leia) and two grandchildren: grandson Ari and granddaughter Lilly. He is also survived by his sister Karen Cox Jackson of Inman, SC and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother Lt. Col. James Robert Cox Jr.
The family held a private family memorial.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020