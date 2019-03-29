|
|
Larry H. Scott
Greenville - Mr. Larry Hogan Scott, 66, of Greenville, passed on Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown. He was the son of the late Jack and Berdie Lee Scott Hogan.
Surviving are his wife, Annie Shell Scott of the home; three daughters, Candace Scott (Jody) Moore, Tameka Baker (Tony) Hagood, both of Easley and Birneda Scott of Anderson; two sons, Larry Tyshun Scott of Easley and Sammy Lee Scott of Anderson; three stepsons, Shamon Olgesby of Easley, and Jerry (Kisha) Mills and Walt Mills, both of Greenville; eighteen grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service: Saturday, March 30, 2019 at New Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with burial in church cemetery.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 29, 2019