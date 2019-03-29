Services
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
New Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry H. Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry H. Scott Obituary
Larry H. Scott

Greenville - Mr. Larry Hogan Scott, 66, of Greenville, passed on Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown. He was the son of the late Jack and Berdie Lee Scott Hogan.

Surviving are his wife, Annie Shell Scott of the home; three daughters, Candace Scott (Jody) Moore, Tameka Baker (Tony) Hagood, both of Easley and Birneda Scott of Anderson; two sons, Larry Tyshun Scott of Easley and Sammy Lee Scott of Anderson; three stepsons, Shamon Olgesby of Easley, and Jerry (Kisha) Mills and Walt Mills, both of Greenville; eighteen grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service: Saturday, March 30, 2019 at New Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with burial in church cemetery.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
Download Now