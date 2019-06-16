|
|
Larry Joe Alexander
Honea Path - Larry Joe Alexander, 61, husband of Margaret Garner Alexander, of Honea Path, died Friday, June 14, 2019 in Greenville. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville is assisting the Alexander family.
Published in The Greenville News on June 16, 2019