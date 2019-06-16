Services
Larry Joe Alexander

Honea Path - Larry Joe Alexander, 61, husband of Margaret Garner Alexander, of Honea Path, died Friday, June 14, 2019 in Greenville. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Published in The Greenville News on June 16, 2019
