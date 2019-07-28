Services
Larry Lee Simmons


1930 - 2019
Larry Lee Simmons Obituary
Larry Lee Simmons

Simpsonville, SC - Simmons, Larry Lee - December 5, 1930-July 19, 2019, Greenville High School Class of 1950. USAF 1951-54 (Korea), Clemson University Class of 1959 (BSEE). Survived by his sister Mrs. Dallas W. Griffin. He was a California Registered Professional Engineer. Sr. Principle Engineer/Scientist at Boeing Co. Huntington, CA. Nominated for Boeing Co. Fellow. Retired 2003. Specialized in design of missile/rocket guidance, navigation and control systems. Projects included Apollo, Space Shuttle Enterprise, Boeing Delta II, III, and IV launch rockets. For further details go to www.westvillefunerals.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 28, 2019
