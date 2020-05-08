Services
Greenville - James Larry Lindsey, 19, passed away May 8, 2020.

A native of Greer, SC, son of Chrystal Marie Brown Lindsey of the home and Scottie James Lindsey, he was a 2020 graduate of Carolina High School and an employee of Peete's Drive-In in Greenville.

Surviving also are one brother, Bryson Scott Lindsey of the home; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Taylor; Aunt, Rebecca Brown; Uncle, Tommy Taylor; Uncle, Raymond Brown, Jr.; Aunt, Tammy Brown; and Aunt, Thelma Taylor.

Private graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery West.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 8 to May 10, 2020
