Larry Lindsey
Greenville - James Larry Lindsey, 19, passed away May 8, 2020.
A native of Greer, SC, son of Chrystal Marie Brown Lindsey of the home and Scottie James Lindsey, he was a 2020 graduate of Carolina High School and an employee of Peete's Drive-In in Greenville.
Surviving also are one brother, Bryson Scott Lindsey of the home; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Taylor; Aunt, Rebecca Brown; Uncle, Tommy Taylor; Uncle, Raymond Brown, Jr.; Aunt, Tammy Brown; and Aunt, Thelma Taylor.
Private graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery West.
Published in The Greenville News from May 8 to May 10, 2020