Larry McCall Richey
Greenville - Larry McCall Richey, 77, formerly of Greenville, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Parkview Heart Institute in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Born January 29, 1942, in Piedmont, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Ned and Elise (McCall) Richey. He spent most of his years in the Greenville area, working as a drywaller from his teens until he retired in 2009. Larry recently moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to be near family. He will be fondly remembered for his love of watching the Clemson Tigers, sharing history trivia, and recounting family stories.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Kenneth, and his former wife, Maxine Jennings Turner. Surviving are his sons, Tyrone Richey, Lance Richey (Carol), and grandchildren Emma, Madeleine, Karl, Louis and Zoe.
Arrangements have been made for interment at a later date at Robinson Memorial Gardens in Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019