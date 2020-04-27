|
|
Larry Nelson Brewer
Simpsonville - Larry Nelson Brewer, 70, devoted husband of 50 years to Donna Davis Brewer, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late James and Olga Brewer.
Larry was an active member of Taylors First Baptist Church. He attended North Greenville College and retired from Federated Foods after 40 years in the grocery industry. He loved spending time with his family and following The University of South Carolina athletics. Larry was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather "Pops".
In addition to his loving wife, Donna, he is survived by two wonderful children, Rodney Brewer and wife, Hayden, of Greenville; Lindsay Hegele and husband, Markus, of Greer; five precious grandchildren, Kingston, Ryker, Olivia, Knox and Lucas; and brother, Jimmy Brewer, and wife, Shirley, of Conyers, Georgia.
A memorial service will he held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Larry to Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 West Main Street, Taylors SC, 29687.
Condolences and Hugs from Home may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020