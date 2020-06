Larry Robert SwartzLandrum - Larry Robert Swartz, 71, of Landrum, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home.Born in Welch, WV, he was a son of the late Robert and Ella Sallazo Swartz. Mr. Swartz was a CPA, and was member of Grace Foothills Church in Tryon, NC.Surviving are his wife: Jeanene Swartz; two daughters: Allison Sweezy (Andrew) and Aimee Johnson; one brother: Phillip Swartz (Sally); and two sisters: Carol Batson and Janet Peterson (Brent).A memorial service will be held at a later date.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051