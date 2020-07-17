1/1
Larry Shepherd
Larry Shepherd

Greenville - Larry Wayne Shepherd, 74, husband of Sandra Miller Shepherd, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late James Shepherd Sr. and Gertrude Dean Shepherd.

Mr. Shepherd was a member of Tanglewood Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping and fishing, and was an avid racing fan.

In addition to his devoted wife of 27 years, Larry is survived by children, Whitney Gosnell (Scott), Justin Bargiol (Lindsay), Greg Shepherd (Leslie), Sandra Moore, and Wayne Shepherd (Sandra); sisters, Joyce Holder (Furman), and Peggy Alexander; 9 grandchildren and great grandchildren; along with many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his loving parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Shepherd, Jr..

Larry will lie in state Sunday, July 19, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. for viewing and to leave notes of condolences for his family. Due to CDC guidelines for social distancing, there will be no traditional visitation. The graveside service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
