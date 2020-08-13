Larry V. Tate
Greer - Larry Vernon Tate, 75, passed away August 7, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, he was the son of the late Boyd V. Tate and Carrie Bramlett Tate. He was an Honors graduate of Furman University with graduate studies at Clemson University, a member of Fairview Baptist Church where he served as the organist for 42 years along with his dear friend Paula Payne Brown.
Surviving are his maternal aunts, Eugenia Bramlett Brown of Greer, Thelma Bramlett Blackstock of Taylors and Evelyn Bramlett Teems of Greenwood; and several cousins.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Fairview Baptist Church, 1300 Locust Hill Rd., Greer, SC 29651.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com