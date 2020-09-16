Larry W. Byars
Greenville -
Larry W. Byars, 76, loving husband of Christine M. Byars went to be with our Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late Wade Milton Byars, Jr. and Syble Foster Byars.
He was a graduate of Furman University with a bachelor's degree in business administration and economics. Larry served in the U.S. Army for two years and served four years in the Army Reserve. During his service in the Army, he met his sweetheart, Christine, on Cape Cod. He spent his entire career at and subsequently owned Tranoco, Inc. Larry was a loving father and grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman and a faithful member of Christ Church Episcopal.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of 52 years, is a daughter, Beth Rogers (Randy) of Greenville, SC; a son, Patrick Byars (Julie) of Longmont, CO; two sisters, Rebecca Howell (Leonard) and Shirley Sloan; a brother, David Byars; and two grandchildren, Zachary (10) and Malena Byars (8).
Due to COVID limitations, a private memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emory University Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Program (http://www.neurology.emory.edu/movement/research/donate.html
) or the charity of one's choice
.
.