Larry Wayne Nelson
Larry Wayne Nelson

Columbia, SC - Larry Wayne Nelson, 79, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 p.m. at his family home, 202 Willow Winds Drive, Columbia, SC 29210. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be requested and social distancing observed.

Mr. Nelson was born in Winston-Salem, NC on June 14, 1941, to the late Luther Nelson, Jr. and Ruby Mae Craver Nelson. He worked for 16 years at Dick Smith Automotive, where he was the ultimate salesman! Larry loved to cook, telling a good joke, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren's activities. He enjoyed going to the beach at Tybee Island with his family. He was a proud Navy Veteran.

Survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Ann Meetze Nelson; daughter, Carrie Nelson Neal (Robby); sons, Jonathan C. Nelson, Sr., (Jennifer), Derrick Nelson, Billy McClary (Fran) and Brian McClary; six grandchildren, Molly, Jack, and Banks Neal, Emily, Mary Katherine, and J.C. Nelson.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
5400 Bush River Rd
Columbia, SC 29212
8037721231
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
