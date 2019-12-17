Services
Davenport Funeral Home, Inc. - West Union
311 South Carolina Hwy 11
West Union, SC 29696
864-638-3611
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
4010 Keowee School Road
Seneca, SC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
4010 Keowee School Road
Seneca, SC
Larry Winston Holcombe

Larry Winston Holcombe Obituary
Larry Winston Holcombe

Seneca - Larry Winston Holcombe, 72, passed peacefully at his home in Seneca on Saturday, December 14, 2019, with his wife and children by his side.

Larry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon; his daughter: Ariane of Alpharetta, GA; his son: Scott and daughter-in-law: Katie of Liberty; four grandchildren: Christopher, Capri, Emma and Ronen; his brother: Delk of Simpsonville; along with many nephews and nieces, and his beloved dog: Lugs.

In addition to his parents, Claude Delk Holcombe and Geddis Pauline Baldwin Holcombe, he was preceded in death by his daughter: Sabrina Holcombe; and his brother: Col. Jerry Vance Holcombe.

Larry was born April 18, 1947 in Greenville, SC. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1965. On September 11, 1965, he married his childhood sweetheart, Sharon in Candler, NC. As was his hope, he worked his entire life from the age of 13 until his passing. Larry was a humble man of Christian faith who enjoyed reading, working and spending time with his family. Larry's personal life, his work, his relationships with his wife, children and grandchildren, and his genuine love and steadfast spirit of serving others set a sterling example of what Christ stands for. No greater legacy could be left for a family than his example.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, 4010 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the church from 10:15 - 11:00 AM, prior to the service on Wednesday.

The family respectfully requests that you consider donating in memory of Larry Holcombe to Miracle Hill Ministries, P.O. Box 2546, Greenville, SC 29602.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
