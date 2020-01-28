|
Larry Woodrow Lockee
Murrells Inlet - Larry Woodrow Lockee, 75, husband of Teresa Crowe Lockee, formerly of Easley, passed away on Monday,January 27, 2020.
Born in Charleston, SC, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Juanita Taylor Lockee.
Mr. Lockee served his country with duel enlistments in the United States Air Force and the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant. He was also a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.
Larry loved to dance particularly shagging and was a member of the Lumbee Indian Tribe in Pembroke, NC.
In addition to his wife Teresa of Murrells Inlet, SC, he is survived by sons; Clay(Marryie) Lockee, Gregg (Suzanne) Lockee; daughter, Stacy (Steve) Atwell; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister Sharon Seawright; a niece and a great niece; fur baby, Sparky.
Special thanks to the staff at Inova Hospital, Falls Church, VA for their loving care during Mr. Lockee's clinical trial.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 12:00 pm until 1:15 pm at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 pm in the Northwest Chapel. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, c/o Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020