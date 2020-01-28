Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Lockee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Woodrow Lockee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Woodrow Lockee Obituary
Larry Woodrow Lockee

Murrells Inlet - Larry Woodrow Lockee, 75, husband of Teresa Crowe Lockee, formerly of Easley, passed away on Monday,January 27, 2020.

Born in Charleston, SC, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Juanita Taylor Lockee.

Mr. Lockee served his country with duel enlistments in the United States Air Force and the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant. He was also a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Larry loved to dance particularly shagging and was a member of the Lumbee Indian Tribe in Pembroke, NC.

In addition to his wife Teresa of Murrells Inlet, SC, he is survived by sons; Clay(Marryie) Lockee, Gregg (Suzanne) Lockee; daughter, Stacy (Steve) Atwell; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister Sharon Seawright; a niece and a great niece; fur baby, Sparky.

Special thanks to the staff at Inova Hospital, Falls Church, VA for their loving care during Mr. Lockee's clinical trial.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 12:00 pm until 1:15 pm at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 pm in the Northwest Chapel. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, c/o Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now