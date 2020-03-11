|
|
Laura Elizabeth Smith
Waldorf, MD - Laura Elizabeth Smith of Waldorf, MD (previously of Mauldin, SC) died in the hospital in Clinton MD on February 27, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 76. Laura was born on December 22, 1943 in Greensboro, NC to LeRoy and Cherry Alice (Moore) Smith. She was an alumni of Dudley HS and NCA&TSU (Bachelor's and Master's Degrees). Laura was preceded in death by her Father LeRoy Smith, Sr., her Mother Cherrie Alice Smith, and her brother LeRoy Smith, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, Jeffrey Feaster (Carolyn), Kristopher Feaster (Miyoshi), siblings Jerry Smith (Larnice), Willie Smith (Veronica), Eric Smith (Suzie), Jerome Smith, five granddaughters, Hayley, Kendall, Kristen, Miyan, and Lindsey, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Ebenezer Lutheran Church 310 South Tremont, Dr. Greensboro, NC at 2pm.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020