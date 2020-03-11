Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Elizabeth Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Elizabeth Smith Obituary
Laura Elizabeth Smith

Waldorf, MD - Laura Elizabeth Smith of Waldorf, MD (previously of Mauldin, SC) died in the hospital in Clinton MD on February 27, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 76. Laura was born on December 22, 1943 in Greensboro, NC to LeRoy and Cherry Alice (Moore) Smith. She was an alumni of Dudley HS and NCA&TSU (Bachelor's and Master's Degrees). Laura was preceded in death by her Father LeRoy Smith, Sr., her Mother Cherrie Alice Smith, and her brother LeRoy Smith, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, Jeffrey Feaster (Carolyn), Kristopher Feaster (Miyoshi), siblings Jerry Smith (Larnice), Willie Smith (Veronica), Eric Smith (Suzie), Jerome Smith, five granddaughters, Hayley, Kendall, Kristen, Miyan, and Lindsey, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Ebenezer Lutheran Church 310 South Tremont, Dr. Greensboro, NC at 2pm.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -