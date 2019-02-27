Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Greenville - Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and friend went to be with her Lord and savior on Friday, February 22,2019. A celebration of Jo's life is to be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm -2:30 pm, memorial service beginning at 2:30 pm in the chapel at Westville Funerals, 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611. Cremation Society of SC & Westville Funerals is serving the Dixon family.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 27, 2019
