Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
View Map
Greenville - Laura Marie Styles, 74, of Greenville, passed away, June 21, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Geta Young and Margaret Louise Batson Styles. Mrs. Styles worked in advertising for most of her life and retired as a Medical consultant with the PM Group. She was a member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years, and was very involved with the Lay Ministries of the United Methodist Association. She was always willing, and loved to serve in any capacity she could. Laura loved Classical Music, American History, Roman Catholic History, and was the biggest supporter of her brother Ross.

Surviving is her brother, Ross Styles.

Funeral services will be3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 in The Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on June 23, 2019
