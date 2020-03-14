|
Laurie Chandler Lockaby
Simpsonville - Laurie Chandler Lockaby, 48, of Tearose Lane died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her residence.
Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of Joan Rhodes Chandler of Belton and the late Robert Terry Chandler. She was a member of Cedar Shoals Baptist Church and was a Chemist for Bausch & Lomb.
Surviving in addition to her Mother are: son, Lucas William Lockaby of Fountain Inn; brother, Robert Lee Chandler (Amy) of Spartanburg; Father of her son, William Lockaby of Fountain Inn.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert & Bertha Chandler, and Clyde & Sara Rhodes.
Graveside service will be held at 3:30 pm Tuesday at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Tuesday from 2:50 pm until 3:20 pm at Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lucas Lockaby Fund @ SunTrust in Simpsonville.
The family will be at the home of Chrissy Freeman, 136 Marehaven Ct. Piedmont, SC 29673.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020