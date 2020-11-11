1/1
Lavenia M. Blackwell
Lavenia M. Blackwell

Greenville - Lavenia M. Blackwell, 70, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Born in Fairmont, NC, she was a daughter of the late William "Bill" and Albertha Fairfax Merritt.

Lavenia was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandma, and friend. She was a good Christian woman who was known to be outgoing, a straight shooter, and she never met a stranger.

Her memory lives on with her son, William Blackwell and his wife, Mylinda, of Williamston; step-son, Andy Blackwell; seven grandchildren, Candice, Amber, Drew, Jessica, Derrick, Alex, and Samuel; two great grandchildren, Bella, Jack, and one on the way; and her brother, Junior Merritt, of Piedmont.

Lavenia was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Gustafson; two of her precious children, Lucy Ann Blackwell, and Tommy Earl Blackwell; granddaughter, Lyndsey Phillips; and her sister, Christine Scott.

Although there will be no formal visitation, friends are welcome to view and leave notes of condolences for the family on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Northwest. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Northwest Chapel. Seating is limited to allow for social distancing and those attending are asked to please wear a mask.

The family is at their respective homes.

Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
