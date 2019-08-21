|
|
LaVerne Hiller
Simpsonville - LaVerne Edward Hiller, 84, husband of Judy Hiller, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019.
Born in Joliet, IL, he was a son of the late Henry and Glenora Schwab Hiller.
Mr. Hiller enjoyed woodworking and landscaping and was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.
In addition to his wife of 50 years, he is survived by one son, Ronald Hiller; and one brother, Earl Hiller and wife, Merna.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Ricky Hiller, and Randall Hiller; and one brother, Henry John Hiller.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet, IL.
Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 1100 Log Shoals Rd., Mauldin, SC 29662.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 21, 2019