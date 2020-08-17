Lawrence Alan Dyck
Central - Lawrence "Larry" Dyck, 78, of Central, SC passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and dog lover. Wherever he was, he filled the room with his love, conversation and humor. His life's focus was to make the world a better place. He spread his passion for and love of science as a professor of Biological Sciences at Clemson University for 31 years. Larry loved his community. His dedication for the removal of PCB's in 12 Mile Creek led to a cleaner Lake Hartwell. Upon retiring as a professor, Larry then created a business focused on the stabilization and habitat restoration of eroded & unsustainable lake shorelines.
Larry graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Botany, followed by a PhD in Botany/Phycology from Washington University (St. Louis). He was an active member of the Lake Hartwell Association (Anderson County); Friends of Lake Keowee Society (Oconee County); and The Pickens County Conservation District.
Larry will be sorely missed by everyone that he touched in his 78 years on this earth. Larry was born in Los Angeles, CA, to Henry Otto and Cathryn Ida Dyck. Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Cecile; his daughter, Nancy Ravan & her husband Mark (Duncan, SC); son, Jerry Dyck and his wife Barbara (Marietta, GA); four grandchildren: Suzanne Rivera, Christopher Rivera, Carmen Dyck and Alexander Dyck; sister Deborah Freeman & husband Terry (Glenville, MN); sister Sandra Robinson (Corona, CA); and finally, man's best friend, his beloved dog, Frieda.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his dear brother in law Kenneth Robinson (Corona, CA).
A private family burial will be conducted at Woodland Cemetery on the campus of Clemson University at a later date.
