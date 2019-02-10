|
Lawrence Charles Hickok
Greenville - Lawrence "Larry" Charles Hickok, 84, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of the late Harry Hickok and Marian Legg Hickok.
Larry is survived by three daughters, Valerie McLaughlin and her husband, Clyde, of Maryland, Cynthia Girone of Simpsonville, and Laura Evans of Myrtle Beach; seven grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Arlis Hickok; his second wife, Emogene Hickok; and his sister Barbara Hickok.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fredericksburg, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or to the .
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 10, 2019