Leah Hunter Berni
Greenville - Leah Hunter Berni, 83, widow of Leo Albert Berni, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late James Lee and Sara Grace Hunter.
Leah earned a B.A. in art from Furman University and was an active alumnus. She was retired from the Department of Social Services. Leah was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. She was an incredible seamstress and gave her time and talent to her church as well as schools and charitable organizations. Leah helped start the inaugural board of Greenville Disabilities Association. She also had a great love for animals.
Leah is survived by three daughters, Janet Elizabeth Berni, Grace Berni Coan (Frank), and Cathy Berni Harvey (Chris); six grandchildren, Cameron Coan, Hunter Coan (fiancée, Victoria), Hannah Harvey, Jude Harvey, Will Harvey, and Lucy Harvey; a brother, James Lee Hunter, Jr. (Mary Jane); and her furry canine companion, Jack.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Brian David Berni.
The memorial service will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the visitation following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, or Mother Teresa House, 110 James Dr., Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 3, 2019