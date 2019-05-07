Lee Samuel "Sam" Pate, III



Greenville - Lee Samuel "Sam" Pate, III died at the Cascades in Greenville, South Carolina on April 27, 2019. He was 74.



Sam was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on September 10, 1944 to his parents, Lee and Elizabeth Pate. After graduating from Murfreesboro Central, he attended the University of Tennessee and served in the Tennessee National Guard. Sam was a lifelong fan of the Tennessee Volunteers.



Sam moved to Greenville with his wife in 1973 to work as a manager of Webster Menswear at McAlister Square. He later went to work with Eastern Business Forms where he won numerous sales awards. He worked there until his retirement. Sam was instrumental in creating Cross Winds Golf Course, his greatest passion, and later became the sole owner of this unique venue.



Sam is survived by his son, Michael Graham Pate. He was predeceased by his parents, Lee and Elizabeth Pate, and his brother, John Pate.



Sam was a volunteer and supporter of Meals on Wheels in Greenville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC 29605.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements under the direction of Mackey Mortuary, GREENVILLE, SC. Published in The Greenville News on May 7, 2019