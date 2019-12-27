Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Stanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Stanton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Stanton Obituary
Lee Stanton met his Savior on December 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sabrina Green Stanton and daughters Leeah Nicole and Layla Faith of Greenville, SC; his father Steve Stanton of Campobello and mother Jill Dobbins Stanton of Gaffney; two brothers and their wives, Nathan and Christi Stanton of Landrum and Alan Stanton and Katie of Greer.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Mr. & Mrs. W.H. Stanton of Greenville and Mr. & Mrs. Walter Dobbins of Gaffney.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery, White Horse Road, Greenville.

The family is at their respective homes.

Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.

Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Petty Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -