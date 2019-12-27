|
|
Lee Stanton met his Savior on December 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sabrina Green Stanton and daughters Leeah Nicole and Layla Faith of Greenville, SC; his father Steve Stanton of Campobello and mother Jill Dobbins Stanton of Gaffney; two brothers and their wives, Nathan and Christi Stanton of Landrum and Alan Stanton and Katie of Greer.
He was predeceased by his grandparents Mr. & Mrs. W.H. Stanton of Greenville and Mr. & Mrs. Walter Dobbins of Gaffney.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery, White Horse Road, Greenville.
The family is at their respective homes.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019