Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Leigh Skoglund
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethesda United Methodist Church
Greenville - Leigh Merritt Skoglund died Sunday, March 3, at age of 61. She was the daughter of Carl and Rachel Merritt of Powdersville, SC.

She survived by her children: McKinley and Piper Skoglund from Greenville, SC; a sister, Susan Parson and her sons: Joseph and John from Charlotte, NC; a brother, Chuck Merritt and his children: Matthew and Meredith from Powdersville, SC.

Her Funeral will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the care and adoption of animals.

Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 8, 2019
