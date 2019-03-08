|
|
Leigh Merritt Skoglund
Greenville - Leigh Merritt Skoglund died Sunday, March 3, at age of 61. She was the daughter of Carl and Rachel Merritt of Powdersville, SC.
She survived by her children: McKinley and Piper Skoglund from Greenville, SC; a sister, Susan Parson and her sons: Joseph and John from Charlotte, NC; a brother, Chuck Merritt and his children: Matthew and Meredith from Powdersville, SC.
Her Funeral will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the care and adoption of animals.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 8, 2019