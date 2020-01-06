Services
Lyman - Leila Mae Smith Campbell, 95, widow of Joseph Paul Campbell, passed away January 5, 2020.

A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Robert Lee and Mattie Adams Smith, she was a retired employee of Jackson Mill and a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Lyman.

Surviving are a daughter, Dale Smith (Allen) of Simpsonville; a step-son, Marvin Campbell (Elvira) of Inman; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Campbell was predeceased by two step-daughters, Doris Wright and Mabel Hollar, five brothers, Gene, Pug, Joe, Marion and Harold Smith and a sister, Mable Koon.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Harry Mansel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Thursday at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
