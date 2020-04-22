Services
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
East North Street Baptist Church Cemetery
Greenville, SC
Lena Gibson Huff


1931 - 2020
Lena Gibson Huff Obituary
Lena Gibson Huff

Greenwood - Amanda Lena Gibson Huff, 88, resident of Haltiwanger Road, widow of Rev. Billy Eugene Huff, passed away April 19, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born May 22, 1931, in Childress, Texas, she was a daughter of the late Roy Melvin and Naomi Ann Gibson. She was a graduate of Austin High School in El Paso and worked sewing harnesses for World War II bombers during the war. She came to South Carolina and worked for Stone Manufacturing in Greenville, all the while serving as a devoted pastor's wife at churches in Texas and South Carolina, singing in church choirs everywhere they served a congregation. She retired as a cottage parent from Connie Maxwell Children's Home in Greenwood. Lena was a passionate seamstress and worked tirelessly at that practice as long as she could.

She was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Ann Huff (John J.) Rux of Blue Bell, PA; a son, Perry Eugene Huff of the home; a sister, Reda Holmack of El Paso, TX; a brother, Roy Dean (Gail) Gibson of Rockville, MD; a grandson, Christopher Eugene Huff of Taylors and a great-grandson, Conner Eugene Huff of Taylors.

She was predeceased by two sisters, Freddie Reese and Shirley Ann Gibson.

Private graveside services will be conducted Friday at East North Street Baptist Church Cemetery in Greenville with Pastor Glenn Link and Rev. George Gardner officiating.

The family request that memorials be made to the Greater Greenwood United Ministry, 1404 Edgefield Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.

For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
