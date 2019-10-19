|
Lennie Gray Deverick
Simpsonville - Lennie Deverick of Simpsonville, SC went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Born November 23, 1924 in Tompkinsville, KY, she was the daughter of the late James Emery and Edna Gray. She was predeceased by five brothers, Carl Gray, Dennis Gray, Leon Gray, Leroy Gray and James Gray. She was the wife of the late Lawrence M. Deverick and the mother of Kathy Moore (Jim) of Fountain Inn, SC. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
She loved children and taught school for many years. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University and her Master's degree from Ball State University. She was a member of Simpsonville First Baptist Church.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019