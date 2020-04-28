Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Lenore Cole Obituary
Lenore Cole

Simpsonville - Lenore C. Cole, 88, wife of the late Grady Cole, died Monday, April 27, 2020.

Born in Ashville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Sprout Conrad.

Mrs. Cole was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Heuerman and husband, Mike, and Melodye Garner and husband, Wendell; granddaughter, Olivia Garner; sister, Gladys Aranda; and brothers, Robert Conrad, Merle Conrad, and James Conrad.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Laverne Conrad, Vera Laratonda, and Doris Bisney; and a brother, Joseph Conrad.

A private Funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church Forward in Faith Campaign, 111 Hampton Ave., Greenville, SC 29601.

Mrs. Cole's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on her obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
