Lenzy Sheppard Randall, Sr.
Clinton - After a full life spent glorifying God through love and selflessness and fighting a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, Lenzy Sheppard Randall, Sr., passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Lenzy was born on July 14, 1941, to the late John Lenzy and Margaret Gardner Randall in Saluda County, South Carolina. After graduating from Clemson University in 1963, he spent most of his career serving Laurens County District 56. Those who knew Lenzy were blessed by his sense of humor and infectious smile. He loved people and found great joy in opportunities to serve in his church and community. Lenzy faithfully served First Baptist Church of Clinton for over forty years as a Sunday School teacher, deacon, and trustee. During retirement, United Ministries was an additional avenue of service. Long summer days spent at the lake and crisp fall days spent at Clemson cheering on the Tigers are among the many cherished memories that will be forever treasured by his family. Praising God for his life and hoping to continue his legacy, his family includes his wife of over 55 years, Margaret Bush Randall; his children, Lenzy Sheppard "Randy" Randall, Sr. (Angie) and Lynn Randall Watts (Greg); his grandchildren, Meg Randall, Thomas Randall, Jonathan Randall, Lindsey Watts, Andrew Watts, and Jake Watts.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd, at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of Clinton with visitation, immediately following the service. A private family burial in Ridge Spring, South Carolina, will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church, 301 South Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325, or to the .
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 21, 2019