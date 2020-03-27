|
Leo Andrew Hofmeister Jr.
Utica - Leo Andrew Hofmeister Jr., husband of Eileen Therese Delong Hofmeister, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Mr. Hofmeister was born in Utica, NY to the late Leo Andrew Hofmeister and Alice Riechenberg Hofmeister. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired as a Controller with the Department of Defense at Griffis Air Force Base 485th. He was a Utica Free Academy graduate of 1955, a Syracuse University graduate of 1969, and a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Simpsonville, SC. Leo was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, the USS Wisconsin Association, and the USS Truckee Associaton. He served as the past president of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and Utica Maennerchor Hall. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree of the Military Order, the American Legion, Utica Elks Club, and the Mens Christian Group of Greenville Fellowship. Leo was also a South Carolina Master Gardener, a past vocalist for the Hamilton College Oratorical Society, a former member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Utica, and a photographer. One of his greatest honors in life came June 13, 1996, when he served as an Olympic Torch Carrier in Utica, NY.
Surviving, in addition to Eileen, the love of his life for 58 years, are three sons and their spouses, John and Deb Hofmeister, Phil and Angelika Hofmeister, and Andrew and Heather Hofmeister; and seven grandchildren, Christopher Mathias, Matthew Hofmeister, Olivia Hofmeister, Benjamin Hofmeister, Edward Hofmeister, Elsa Hofmeister and David Hofmeister.
Funeral Mass was on Thursday, March 26th, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Simpsonville, SC. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, Adaptive Sports Program for Disabled Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301; or www.dav.org.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020