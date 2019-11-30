|
Leo "Gary" Gilliam
Greenville - Gary Gilliam, 72, widower of Virginia C. Gilliam, of Greenville, died Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Leo Gilliam, Jr. and Grace Shultz Gilliam.
Gary served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Taylors Masonic Lodge. He was a vice president with Bank of America. Gary has served as Chairman of The Board of Commissioners with ReWa and currently served as a Board Member. Gary was a great golfer and loved to travel.
He is survived by a son, Matthew Gilliam and his wife, Angela, of Greenville; two grandchildren, Hailee Ann Gilliam and Joe Rogers Gilliam; a sister, Libby Carlisle and her husband, Ray, of Holden Beach, NC; three nieces, Drs. Lee Dorsch and her husband, Steve, Mandy Wright and her husband, Paul, and Chris Gardner and her husband, Joe; and a nephew, Paul Carlisle and his wife, Sherrie.
In addition to his parents and loving wife, Gary was preceded in death by a sister, Annette Wilson; and a niece, Wendy Wilson.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Entombment will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019