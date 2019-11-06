|
Leola R. Sizemore
Greenville - Mrs. Leola Rice Sizemore, 95, of Greenville, passed on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Prisma Healthcare. She was the daughter of the late Lucille Rice Anderson.
Surviving: four daughters, Doris Burton, Linda Shell and Janice (Rev. James) Clark, all of Greenville, and Delores Drummond of Chapel Hill, NC; one son, Frenchy Devore (Theresa) Sizemore of McDonough, GA; one brother, Eddie Joyner of Thomasville, NC; seventeen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 1:00pm at Watkins Garrett and Woods Mortuary, with burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019