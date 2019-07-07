Services
Brown-Oglesby Funeral Home Inc
101 E North 2Nd St
Seneca, SC 29678
(864) 882-2324
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Hotz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon E. Hotz


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon E. Hotz Obituary
Leon E. Hotz

Seneca - Leon E. Hotz, 81, of 516 Hillandale Road, Seneca, SC, died June 17, 2019.

Born in Baden, Switzerland on January 23, 1938, Leon came to the United States at the age of 20 and settled in New Jersey, where he began his career in the textile industry, specifically in the embroidery machinery business. In January 1979, Leon moved to Greenville, SC to start and manage a U.S. affiliate of the Swiss textile machinery manufacturer, SAURER Corp.

In 1992, he started his own Textile machinery service company, TMS Group in Greer, SC which he successfully operated until the time of his death. In addition to his wife of 24 years, Ellen, he is survived by his son Christopher and daughter in law Catherine, his grandchildren Emily Hotz, William Hotz and wife, Lara. Brittany Lloyd and great grandson, Parker Lloyd. His sister Madeleine Harless and brother Ernst Hotz reside in California, as do his niece and nephew. His beloved son, Andre, predeceased him in 2005.

A private celebration of life for close family and friends will be held.

In lieu of flowers, Leon requested that donations be made to MUSC Carroll A. Campbell Jr. Neuropathology Laboratory. Donations can be made payable to: MUSC Foundation: MUSC Department of Neuroscience. 173 Ashley Ave. BSB Room 403 Charleston, SC 29245. All gifts will be used in support of research in our fight against devastating neurological illnesses such as Parkinson Disease.
Published in The Greenville News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now