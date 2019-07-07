|
Leon E. Hotz
Seneca - Leon E. Hotz, 81, of 516 Hillandale Road, Seneca, SC, died June 17, 2019.
Born in Baden, Switzerland on January 23, 1938, Leon came to the United States at the age of 20 and settled in New Jersey, where he began his career in the textile industry, specifically in the embroidery machinery business. In January 1979, Leon moved to Greenville, SC to start and manage a U.S. affiliate of the Swiss textile machinery manufacturer, SAURER Corp.
In 1992, he started his own Textile machinery service company, TMS Group in Greer, SC which he successfully operated until the time of his death. In addition to his wife of 24 years, Ellen, he is survived by his son Christopher and daughter in law Catherine, his grandchildren Emily Hotz, William Hotz and wife, Lara. Brittany Lloyd and great grandson, Parker Lloyd. His sister Madeleine Harless and brother Ernst Hotz reside in California, as do his niece and nephew. His beloved son, Andre, predeceased him in 2005.
A private celebration of life for close family and friends will be held.
In lieu of flowers, Leon requested that donations be made to MUSC Carroll A. Campbell Jr. Neuropathology Laboratory. Donations can be made payable to: MUSC Foundation: MUSC Department of Neuroscience. 173 Ashley Ave. BSB Room 403 Charleston, SC 29245. All gifts will be used in support of research in our fight against devastating neurological illnesses such as Parkinson Disease.
Published in The Greenville News on July 7, 2019