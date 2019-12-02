|
|
Leon Strange
Landrum - Charles Leon Strange, 84, passed away on December 2, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late Herman and Ruth Barnett Strange, he was the owner of Strange's Garage and a member of Highland Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce Center Strange of the home; one daughter, Karen Strange Barbare, (Warren) of Landrum; one son, Chris Strange (Monique) of Landrum; one brother, Ronnie Strange (Annie) of Woodruff; one sister, Barbara Strange Martin (Rob) of Greer; three grandchildren, Ryan Strange (Kristen) of Greer, Nick Barbare (Amy) of Landrum and Seth Barbare of Landrum and five great-grandchildren, Kaelynn, Charlie, Aiden, Addie and Thomas.
Mr. Strange was predeceased by one brother, Bobby Strange.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Alex Kingsbury and Rev. Malcolm Lance. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 3270 Highway 414, Taylors, SC 29687.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019